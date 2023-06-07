July 7, 1930—May 31, 2023

BURLINGTON—Loretta went to be with God on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 92 years of age. She was born to Dell and Hilke (nee Tjaden) Aden on July 7, 1930, in Twin Brooks, SD.

She graduated from Milbank High School in 1948 and was both baptized and confirmed at American Lutheran Church in Milbank, SD.

She worked in the office at C.E. McGowan Lumber Company in Milbank for three years. During that time, she enjoyed going dancing with her family and friends at the dance hall in Twin Brooks, SD. Several of her family members met their life partners there.

She moved to Milwaukee, WI with a friend in 1951, where she was employed at Briggs and Stratton for four years. It was during this time that she met her beloved husband and companion, Donald C. Meister of Lake Geneva, WI, on a blind date. They were married on August 13, 1955, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, WI.

Together, they were able to celebrate 67 years of marriage. Loretta was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress, making outfits for her family and their friends. She made many prom and bridesmaid dresses, as well as school uniforms.

She also enjoyed watching, listening to, and feeding the birds around her home. She liked to read and do crossword puzzles and enjoyed staying at home and taking care of her family.

Loretta is survived by her daughter, Lynnette Marie Chadwick; and one son-in-law, Jeffrey Jacobson who currently lives in New Berlin, WI. She is also survived by a son, Barry Donald Meister, currently of Plover, WI. She is mourned by her only grandchild, Benjamin Gabriel Chadwick, currently of Milwaukee, WI; two sisters-in-law: Lois (Darreld) Aden of Milbank, SD, and Eunice (Henry) Aden, of Stillman Valley, IL. Also left to mourn are many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, and her six brothers: Reuben, Eldon, Glenn, Henry Darreld, and James, and by her sister, Ruth. Also leaving this world before her are sisters-in-law: Lorraine (Reuben) Aden, Evelyn (Reuben) Aden, Delores (Eldon) Aden, Norma (Darreld) Aden, Evelyn (James) Aden, Carol (Glenn) Aden, and brother-in-law, Lowell (Ruth) Dockter.

Services for Loretta will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. till the time of service on June 8, 2023.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in Loretta’s name to the Alpha1 Foundation—https://www.alpha1.org/.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Loretta’s family.