Nov. 20, 1932—Dec. 24, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Lois (Dickinson) Whiting, 90, of Lake Geneva, WI died Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva. Lois was born November 20, 1932 to Albert Boyd Dickinson and Byrnice Latimer Dickinson. She grew up along with her four sisters, on Walcowis Farm in Lake Geneva, and sometimes at Bar DX Ranch in Livingston, MT. Thus began a lifelong love of nature, gardens and the outdoor life.

Lois attended school in Lake Geneva, WI. She graduated from high school at Milwaukee Downer Seminary in Milwaukee, WI in 1950. She went on to study at the University of Colorado, Boulder and graduated in 1954, where she was affiliated with the Delta Gamma Fraternity. She used her degree in textiles and home economics to work in interior design after graduation.

Lois met Lawrence Harley Whiting, Jr.,of Chicago and Lake Geneva and they were married on July 9, 1955. After living in Chicago, they returned to Lake Geneva full time in 1961.

In addition to raising their children, Lois was a long-time member of the Pilgrim Church. She was a member of the Lake Geneva Garden Club for 55 years, and became an honorary member. She was a volunteer at the Lake Geneva Food Pantry and was involved in many other community activities.

As an avid gardener and horticulturalist, she owned and operated her own business, Lines and Vines, for 20 years, and was a floral designer/manager at the Treasure Hut florist. Lois will be remembered for her welcoming smile, her quiet strength and patience, her love of family and faith, her generous giving nature and her constant appreciation for the beauty of the community in which she spent most of her life. In life, Lois was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt.

She is survived by her children: Susan D. Whiting, W. Boyd (Beth) Whiting, Eleanor R. Whiting, and Alison Whiting Stock; by her 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Sarah (Richard) D. Baker; and 20 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry, after 43 years of marriage; also by her parents; her son, Lawrence H. Whiting III; and her three sisters: Nancy Tenney Picken, Jessica D. Holt and Susan D. Morton.

Services are private. A celebration of her life will be held in May, 2023.

The family suggests gifts in her memory to the Lake Geneva Public Library. Information has been provided on the funeral home’s website.

