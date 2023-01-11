June 13, 1941—Jan. 2, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Lloyd Henry Dailey, Jr., age 81, of Lake Geneva, WI, who passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born on June 13, 1941, in Oshkosh, WI, the son of the late Lloyd (Bernice Klemmer) Dailey, Sr.

Lloyd moved to Racine in his early 20’s and worked at Andis Clipper Co. It was in Racine that he met and fell in love with Ruth Lorraine Vorlob. They were married on August 15, 1964. They had one daughter, Tammy.

The family moved to Milwaukee where Lloyd worked at Evinrude Motors for many years. They gradually moved toward the southeast part of the state ending up in Fort Atkinson where Lloyd worked at Valley Sanitation until his retirement.

Lloyd enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, bowling, darts and card games with friends. He also enjoyed nature and birdwatching. He was an active member of his church First Evangelical Luthern.

For many years he volunteered his time at the Lakeland Animal Shelter. There he met and adopted Fabio, who became his longtime feline companion.

Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Michael) Newberg; nieces: Mary Vorlob, Nicole Vorlob, Mia Vorlob and Susan Vorlob; nephews: Kenny (Lynn) Vorlob, Mike (Michele) Vorlob, Marty Vorlob, Bobby Borkowski and Richard Borkowski; great-nephew, Scott Vorlob; brother-in-law, Dale Vorlob; and sister-in-law, Mary Butler Vorlob.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and parents, Lloyd and Bernice Dailey, Sr.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, January, 13, 2023 at the Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI, 53121 from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM. A Service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Meier officiating.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.