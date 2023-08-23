WALWORTH—Linda “Kelly” (Cohn) Freeman from Walworth, WI, died on August 7, 2023. The daughter of Sam and Clara Cohn, Kelly literally grew up above Waals Department Store, her family’s Walworth business that opened in 1902 and where she got to know generations of families.

Unbeknownst to her at the time, Kelly’s future husband, Richard, would vacation as a young boy on the north side of Lake Geneva. They eventually met at their alma mater, Indiana University, and returned to Walworth to run Waals Department Store.

She loved raising her daughters in the community where she grew up and was a proud Bubby to her many grandchildren.

Kelly’s enthusiasm for life was undeniable. When she loved something or someone, she deemed them “delicious”. She laughed easily, fought passionately for causes she believed in and made friends wherever she went.

In Walworth she served on countless committees but was particularly passionate about children, education, and equity. First elected to the school board of Walworth Grade School in 1968, she served on the board for 48 years, the last 19 as President. During that time, she helped establish the 4-year-old kindergarten program and the Walworth Children’s Foundation to help kids and families in need.

She was also a longtime member of the Walworth library board and the grade school history committee.

Kelly was a vibrant example of how to live well. She loved scotch, hot dogs, MSNBC and her beloved New York Times. She kept in touch with friends from elementary school and her college sorority and she was quick with a kind gesture and a thoughtful note. Her family will miss her deeply.

Shelley (Paul, Benjamin, Eliana, Gabriella), Sarah (Tracy, Nate) and Helena (Oliver, Rafa) ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Walworth Memorial Library or the Walworth Children’s Foundation.