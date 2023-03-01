Leonard Stephen Kucharski

1948 - 2023

Leonard Stephen Kucharski, age 75 of Williams Bay, WI passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI. Len was born Feb. 1, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Edith Commuso.

Although Len had several endeavors in his younger years, he was most proud of being a Union Plumber in IL and WI for over 35 years. He worked for Sherman Plumbing & Heating, Crystal Lake IL, Harry Breen Plumbing & Heating, Williams Bay, WI, Advance Mechanical, Racine, WI, and served on the Executive Board for Local 118 Plumbers & Steamfitters in Racine, WI.

He loved his wife, family, friends, Chicago Bears, plumbing, and his pups. Lenny had great wits about him… sometimes standing firm and sometimes making you laugh. In the end Lenny's words showed how much he valued his family. Stating: "I was a lucky man and lived a good life!!!" Surviving Lenny are his wife of 51 years, Donna L. (Butterfield) Kucharski; Son, Erik Kucharski (Sharon Stein), Lake Geneva, WI, Daughter, Kristine (Mathew) Barnett, Williams Bay, WI.

He was preceded in death by his (Twin Sisters) Debbie and Diane; (Step-Father) Charles "Chuck" Commuso; Daughter Roberta L. Kucharski, in-laws Harold & Marjorie Butterfield.

A private "Celebration of Life" to be held at a later date.

Memorials are not necessary, please donate to the charity closest to your heart.

The Kucharski Family 35 Menominee Rd., Williams Bay, WI 53191.