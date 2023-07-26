Leonard "Len" J. Brink

LAKE GENEVA - After an 18-month battle with cancer, Leonard "Len" J. Brink, 79, died at his home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Surviving him are Dianne, his wife of 40 years; his brother, Harold Brink; sister, Dorothy Choate; nephews: David Brink, Andrew Nowak, John Osthus; and nieces: Susie Brink, Debbie Choate-Mathias, Bobbie Boharski, and Tara Nowak. Preceding him in death were sisters: Dolores Nowak and Florence Brink.

Len's life was a saga of accomplishment, overcoming peril. The first peril he had to overcome was growing up in the turbulence in the Southside of Chicago within an unstable family. At age eight, he was placed at the Lutheran Children's Home in Marywood, IL. After aging out of the Children's Services system, Len attended and graduated from Illinois College and Tulane University, where he graduated with a Master's degree in Social Work.

As a combat soldier in Vietnam, Len survived enemy artillery and firepower targeting him. Also, he was one of only five soldiers who survived a fiery crash in a transport plane downed by enemy fire in Vietnam. During his consulting career, there were other perilous encounters with aircraft during his extensive air travel.

He succeeded in numerous business ventures, including founding a consulting firm, Sequest Healthcare, with his wife, Dianne. He developed a software application for the mental health industry.

Then he turned his lifelong interest in movies to movie financing and production. Len developed a Vietnam documentary, DMZ Patrol, 5th Infantry Division and a feature film Chasing Gold. He was the Lead Executive Producer of a historical drama, Canyon Del Muerto, based on Ann Axtell Morris, the renowned and first U.S. female Archeologist.

Len loved his Tulane Football team, his Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Cubs. He had an incredible knowledge of all sports and sports legends. He and Dianne were also involved in accepting and rehabbing feral cats into suitable pets for families to enjoy.

Len firmly believed in what he coined "paying back in appreciation for one's life successes". He was a regular donor giving to needy people and organizations such as the Salvation Army, local food banks, homeless shelters, and animal rescue shelters.