Kimberly Wendt

July 6, 1965 - June 18, 2023

LAKE GENEVA - The best way to describe Kim is she was God's gift to the world. She was a daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and very close friend. She was a very special gift to all in her own unique caring way.

It is with profound sadness that the family of Kimberly Wendt announce her sudden, unexpected passing into the hands of her Lord. Kim passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Lake Geneva.

Kim was born July 6, 1965, on a very hot summeray. She was born in the car on the way to the hospital, with her father driving, and sister, Laurie in the car assisting her mom with the delivery. When she was asked, where were you born, she would proudly say "in the car". Kim attended grade school at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School and Badger High, graduating with honors.

She spent her summers, fall and winters of her youth up north at the family cabin on Pickerel Lake in Eagle River. There she spent close family time, discovering the joys of fishing, swimming, and exploring the woods. She loved the fall colors of the north. She truly enjoyed her up north experiences and looked forward to them every year.

She worked at the Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce throughout her high school years. Kim had always been inspired to become a doctor. She attended UW Milwaukee after high school as a pre-med student and graduated with high honors. After graduating from UW Milwaukee, Kim applied for and was accepted into Marquette University where she earned a BSN.

Kim worked for the First Congregational United Church of Christ and St. Francis De Sales as their Parish Nurse once she received her RN, caring for the parish's homebound. Kim continued her education at Marquette University earning her Master's degree as Nurse Practitioner with the focus in Geriatric Nursing. Kim became a Nurse Practitioner rather than a physician believing she could devote more time and hands on care to her patients. She worked for the Aurora Clinic in Lake Geneva for over 21 years, working closely with Dr. Alabarca and Dr. Kolar, and most recently with her dear friend and colleague Dr. Laura Rosol.

Kim was a preceptor at the Aurora Clinic to many Nurse Practitioners in training, translating theoretical learning to real-world clinic practice. She was devoted to her many hundreds of patients, lovingly caring for them whose loyalty was returned to her in the same loving manner. She cared for each patient as if they were her own family and was loved by all for her commitment. She was looking forward to returning to her work and her patients.

Kim's life was committed first and foremost to her family. She was a caregiver to her mother, Shirlee, her step-father, Everett and her best friend, Fr. Michael Dineen. She was always available to members of her family assisting with whatever was needed.

Kim was a devoted Catholic; her religion was a primary force in her life. She was actively involved in the parish functions and served as a reader and greeter for many years. Kim enjoyed her many vacation times in Florida visiting with family. Kim was an avid reader and loved watching old movies. She was sentimentalist at heart. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by each and every member of our family.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Albert, mother, Shirlee, brother, William "Billy" Clayton, nephew, Eric Peterson, niece, Leah Turenne, and her best friend, Fr. Mike. She is survived by her brothers: Lyle "Squeak" (Amy) Clayton, Robert Clayton, Michael Wendt; and sisters: Laurie (Jeff) Gracey, Mary (Hank) Sibbing, Kathy Schwartz; and sister-in-law, Lori Clayton; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Molly.

Visitation for Kim will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Scleroderma Foundation or Fellow Mortals Wildlife Sanctuary would be appreciated.

To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Kim's family.