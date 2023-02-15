Feb. 22, 1944—Feb. 5, 2023

GENOA CITY—Kenneth L. Dade, 78, of the Pell Lake area passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2023, at Mercy-Walworth Hospital. Ken was born on February 22, 1944, to the late Richard and Phyllis (Jones) Dade in Lake Geneva, WI.

Ken served in the United States Army from April of 1965 till March of 1967. Soon after Ken got done with his time in the services he was united into marriage on June 1, 1968, to Patricia Kinney in Lyons, WI.

Ken was a sports guy, with one of his favorite teams being the Green Bay Packers. When there wasn’t a game on you could find Ken shooting a game of pool or hanging out with his family.

Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia; one son, Shaun (Julie) Dade; one grandchild, Jessica Dade; two brothers: Dan (Barbara) Dade and David (Mary Ellen) Dade; and two sisters: Mary Ann Rambow and Carol Dade, all survive him.

Services for Ken are pending currently. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

