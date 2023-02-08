June 7, 1940—Jan. 31, 2023

FONTANA—Kenneth “Ken” R. Oliak, 82, of Fontana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

He was born on June 7, 1940 to the late Frank and Mary (Torrey) Oliak in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. He received his Master’s Degree in Education from UW Whitewater.

For over 25 years Ken served as a Principal of elementary and middle schools in the Kenosha Unified School District. He was instrumental in the design, building, and opening of Stocker Elementary School.

On September 29, 1989, Ken married Marilyn Smith in the Lincoln Park Gardens of Kenosha, WI.

Ken enjoyed his retirement to the fullest and used his time productively to focus on his many hobbies and projects. Ken loved his cars and enjoyed attending many car events. He took great pride in landscaping and caring for his gardens. He also loved his Scottish Terriers and cared for each of them with such dedication. He would drive miles to pick out the perfect puppy. During his retirement Ken became quite the cook and enjoyed dinner parties and time with his friends.

Ken was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church in Delavan and served on the Vestry. He also co-chaired the renovation of the church.

Ken is survived by his wife Marilyn; his children: Dr. David Oliak, Beth Oliak and John Oliak; his stepchildren: Mark (Kelly) Euting, Lynne (Brett) Denker, Jon (Kerry) Euting and Amy (Michael) Etteldorf; his siblings: Nancy (Gary) Caskey, Barbara (Craig) Oliak Hunt and Carol (John) Lewis; his step-brother, Robert (Judy) Torrey; and 13 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a brother, James Oliak and a step-son, Michael P. Euting.

The family will hold a private burial service. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Shriners Children’s Hospital or Lakeland Animal Shelter.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book: