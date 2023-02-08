April 18, 1939—Feb. 3, 2023

ZENDA—Karen R. Smith was born April 18, 1939 in Harvard, IL to Everett J. and Ruth E. (Fraase) Hutchinson. She passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her great-grandchildren. She took pride in her yard and loved her flower garden. She loved watching her Green Bay Packers and wearing her Packer attire. Win or lose they were always her favorite. She always had a witty comment to make and will be greatly missed by all.

Karen is survived by her children: Douglas (Norma) Smith, Jeffrey (Lani) Smith and Michelle (Steve) Sherwin; grandchildren: Crystal Smith, Jon (Amy) Smith, Brandon (Melissa) Smith, Jennifer (Stephen) Smith and Dean (Rebecca) Smith; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Easton and Grant Smith, Rutger, Elijah, Ruby and Emilia Smith, Eleanor Smith, Brayden and Emerson Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl; son, Jon Smith; grandson, Jacob Sherwin; brother, Richard Hutchinson and sister, Marilyn (Rob) Muth.

There will be a graveside service at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva, WI on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171 or visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com.