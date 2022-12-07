Nov. 14, 1940—Nov. 27, 2022

STEVENS POINT—Judith A. Bablitch, age 82, died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital.

She was born November 14, 1940 to the late Wilbur and Catherine (Slater) Johnson in Elkhorn, WI. Judy grew up in Williams Bay, WI, attended the local schools, and graduated from Beloit College.

Judy continued her education at the University of Illinois-Chicago earning a Master’s degree in Social Work.

Judy relocated to Janesville, WI to begin her career in social work, serving five years as the Social Services Director in Rock County. While living there, she met and married James M. Bablitch. The couple later joined the Peace Corps and relocated to Botswana, dedicating two years to social justice. They subsequently, relocated back to the US and settled in Stevens Point, WI. Judy worked at the Portage County Health and Human Services serving as Director until her retirement.

Judy was extremely community oriented and volunteered her time to numerous social causes, associations, Community Partners/Friends and the Democratic Party of Portage County. She will be remembered most for her generous, kind, and compassionate nature. Her life ambition was to “help build a better world”.

Her activism, outreach, and hard work truly reflected this goal.

Judy is survived by her sister, Julie (Phil) Johnson; numerous, near and dear, nieces and nephews; her favorite in-laws, Liza, Bob, Mike, Mary, and Heidi; extended family; and many community friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Bablitch, and parents, Wilbur and Catherine.

A comprehensive obituary will be posted at a later date. A Life Tribute Celebration is tentative for spring of 2023; with an obituary publication preceding. Online condolences can be made and additional updates can be viewed at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.