March 6, 1930—Oct. 29, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Joyce L. Woods passed away peacefully at home surrounded her family and caregivers on October 29, 2022. Joyce was born in Iron Mountain, MI on March 6, 1930 to the late Adolph and Lillian (Peterson) Mangles. Joyce graduated from Iron River High School in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the year 1948.

Joyce is survived by three children: Dave (Janet) Woods, Don (Mary) Woods, and Mike (Ruth) Woods; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews; and one sister Carol Atanasoff of Iron Mountain, MI.

Joyce worked at the Wisconsin Southern Gas Company for 26 years. She and Woody retired at the same time and pursued a life long spirit of travel. They were fortunate to visit 49 of 50 states before slowing down.

Woody and Joyce were also fans of Midwest short track racing and were regulars at most races having traveled in their RV.

In retirement Joyce pursued multiple hobbies. She was an avid reader frequently reading up to two books a week. She and Woody loved playing pinochle and would take on all comers. Joyce along with Woody was a routine visitor at most Walworth County Supper Clubs. She belonged to the local chapter of the Eastern Star.

With her younger children she routinely camped along with her sister Carol and their eight kids in a very large tent at Michigan’s Chicagon Lake in the Upper Peninsula.

Joyce has been described as the ultimate grandmother. Mornings would find Joyce enjoying a cup of coffee, watching the summer sun come up and gazing upon all the pictures of her grandchildren on the wall. If you visited Joyce during the holidays you would be greeted with a warm smile and hug and every kitchen counter stacked with food and deserts. Grandma Joyce made every person she met feel like a friend and the most important person in the room. All who knew Grandma Joyce are thankful they had her in their life and are comforted knowing she is reunited with Woody, her parents and brothers.

Services for Joyce will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be held in church on November 12, from 10:00 a.m. till the time of service.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in Joyce’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. A link has been provided on the funeral homes website. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.