Joseph R. Zindrick

Nov. 9, 1944 - Sept. 18, 2022

WALWORTH - Joseph R. Zindrick was born November 9, 1944 in Chicago to Raymond J. and Antoinette (Koran) Zindrick. He passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Agrace Center of Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville.

Joe had a love affair with fishing, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, fishing, the Packers, fishing, the Brewers, teaching his grandchildren how to fish, spending time with family and friends, and oh . . . did we mention fishing.

He served in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany. He was a kind man, a helpful neighbor, a servant of the Lord, and would do anything for anybody, even give them the Packers shirt off his back.

Joseph is survived by his wife Madeline (Janka) Zindrick of 44 years, they were wed on September 2, 1978 in Cudahy, WI; children: Thomas Zindrick, Sheri (Eddie) Rusteika, and Courtney (Tom) Lehmen; grandchildren: Stacy (Eric) Bentrup, Courtney (Nate) Ihlefeld, Ashley Zindrick, Sara Zindrick, Amanda (Ryan) Jerdon, Angela (Troy) Katzer, Kelsey Lehmen, Emmett Lehmen, Randi Lehmen, and Molly Zindrick; great-grandchildren: Brady, Peyton, Zachary, Gage, Taylor, Evelyn, and Lilliana; brothers: Mike (Tammy) Zindrick and Al Zindrick; sister, Debra (Bret) Anson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial visitation will be held at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St., Walworth on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either Agrace Hospice Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394, or the Spirit of Hope Homeless Shelter, PO Box 226 Delavan, WI.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.