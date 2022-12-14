Joseph "Josh" Kohnke

April 11, 1963—Dec. 9, 2022

LINN TOWNSHIP—Joseph, aka Josh – the Batman, was born April 11, 1963 in Illinois to Robert and Mary (Helfvogt) Kohnke. He took an early departure on Friday, December 9, 2022 in the comfort of his home in Linn Township.

Josh was a gentle giant with a heart of gold, while still in high school he started working in tool and die. At 35 he followed his family tradition as an independent, over the road truck driver. Josh loved driving anything, including his recently rediscovered love of flying in his plane he called Agie.

Josh is survived by his wife Donalda “Donny” (Frank) Kohnke, whom he married, after dating for 14 years on July 3, 1998 on the family farm in Woodstock, IL; step-son, Louis Brody; many cousins, friends, and his chosen family; as well as his beloved cattle dog, Cash; and horse, Mason.

An open house Celebration of Life will be held at his house on Sunday, December 18, 2022 starting at 1:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to the Time is Now, PO Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 or the charity of your choice.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.