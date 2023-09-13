Joseph "Joe" A. Koenig

Feb. 15, 1927 - Sept. 7, 2023

WILLIAMS BAY - Joseph A. Koenig, 96, of Williams Bay, WI, passed away on September 7, 2023, at Golden Years of Lake Geneva, WI. He was born on February 15, 1927, in Chicago to Joseph and Mary Koenig (nee Leptich). Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Koenig (nee Mueller) for 65 years.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Donald F. Koenig and sister-in-law, Charlette (Daniel) Weber.

Loving father of Thomas (Barbara) Koenig of Lake Geneva, WI and Lakewood Ranch, FL; Timothy (Mary Beth) Koenig of Arlington Heights, IL; and Jo Anne (Robert) Doebler of Deerfield, IL and Lake Geneva, WI. Cherished grandfather of Sarah (Tiago) Soltes, Kathryn Koenig, Lauren (Chad) Didriksen, Tim (Erin) Koenig, Elizabeth (Jeff) Hein, Michael (Mitchell) Koenig, Robert Doebler, William Doebler and 3 step-grandchildren, Lindsay Caltagirone, Ryan (Katie) Caltagirone, and Lauren (Matt) Moderhack. Treasured great-grandfather of Matthew, Andrew, Emily, Joey, Audrey, James, Theo, Mark, Palmer, and Cole.

Joe grew up on the northwest side of Chicago and was a graduate of Lane Tech High School. He was a proud WWII Army veteran. He worked as an electrician and was a 70-year member of IBEW Local 134. His last big project before retirement was the Arlington Park Racetrack Expansion. Joe was a storyteller and had a special knack for bringing people together. Everyone loved his smile and sense of humor. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan.

His family would like to extend their gratitude to his long-time caregiver, Lily and Aurora at Home Hospice as well as the staff at The Golden Years Lake Geneva.

Services for Joe will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Avenue, Fontana, WI. Interment will be graveside at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, https://www.apdaparkinson.org, or charity of your choice. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Joe's family.