LAKE GENEVA—Joseph H. Spiegelhoff, 73, stepped into the arms of Jesus on August 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous struggle with Frontotemporal Degeneration. Born February 11, 1950 to Harry and Julia (Grady) Spiegelhoff, and a life-long resident of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, he spent winters after his retirement in Fort Myers, Florida. After graduating from Badger High School, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and later attended UW-Whitewater. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Petrie, on May 22, 1971, happily raising their three children in Lake Geneva. He was delighted when each child also decided to raise their families in their home town. His grandchildren brought him great joy. An entrepreneur, Joe started his independent insurance agency, Spiegelhoff and Associates, in 1981, originally from the basement of their first home. Later, the office moved to Geneva Square, where it steadily grew, before buying his own building in its current location on South Wells St. He was recognized for his outstanding performance in the insurance business, winning service awards and incentive trips. Today the business continues to be successfully operated by his two sons, Joshua and Luke Spiegelhoff, as Spiegelhoff Insurance. Desiring to give back to his community, Joe was a member of the Jaycees, a volunteer coach at the YMCA, a part of the city zoning committee, and a long-time member of the Lake Geneva Joint 1 school district. He served the district for over 20 years, as president for much of that time. He was instrumental in the construction of the Lake Geneva Middle School and the remodeling of each of the grade schools. He was proud to become part of Badger’s Wall of Success in 2014. Joe loved traveling, experiencing adventures in Thailand, Spain, Italy, England, and Hong Kong, as well as visiting many of the national parks and much of the United States. He enjoyed children, pets, his 1929 Model A Ford, making people laugh, and many long friendships. Competitive to the core, playing volleyball, chess, board games and pinball was great fun for him. He loved the Lord, serving at the Lake Geneva Bible Chapel when his family was young, and later, Calvary Community Church, as well as Riverside Church in Fort Myers. Joe was a member of the Christian Business Men’s Committee, attending many national conferences, as well as local meetings. Living his faith, Joe was grateful for all the gifts God gave him, even after his terminal diagnosis. The last years of his life were lived with the motto “Enjoy each day”, and he truly did.