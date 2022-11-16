Dear parishioners and friends, it is with great sadness that i wish to inform you of the passing into eternal life of Mr. John Tyshenko. Many of you knew him as a proud Ukrainian, successful business man, member of our community and supporter of our St. Andrew Parish throughout the years. I personally had many great times with him at the events that he sponsored in the community and at our church. On behalf of the Parish Board and all of our parishioners, we express our deepest condolences and may God bless the departed servant John with life everlasting life in a place where there is no pain, suffering and where the righteous dwell.—John Jaresko