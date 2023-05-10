April 3, 1936—May 7, 2023

BLOOMFIELD—John T. Ehlen, age 87, of Bloomfield, WI, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the comfort of his home with loving family. Son of the late Herbert and Genevieve (Hegeman) Ehlen, John was born on April 3, 1936, in Burlington, WI. John was a lifelong area resident, and attended Lake Geneva High School and St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Burlington.

He served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1957 until 1960, having been stationed in Virginia and Okinawa.

On July 18, 1959, John was united in marriage to Joan Bieneman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington. In 1960, the couple moved to their farm in Bloomfield, where John worked as a dairy farmer.

In his free time, he enjoyed building things, tinkering, and helping others. He would drop everything to help his neighbors, especially when they had machine problems.

John is survived by his children: Debra (Jeff) Adell, Leonard Ehlen, Kathleen (John) Koepp, and Jacob (Tori) Ehlen; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: James (Pat) Ehlen, Edward (Bonnie) Ehlen, and Mary Wallace; and siblings-in-law: Ray Ramczyck, and Susan Ehlen.

In death, John is reunited with his wife of 62 years, Joan; his parents, Herbert and Genevieve; sister, Joanie Ramczyck; brother, David Ehlen; and brother-in-law, Theodore Wallace.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11:30 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, WI. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Killian Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 AM until the service at 11:30 AM.

Online obituary and condolences at haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Genoa City is honored to serve the Ehlen family.

Memorial donations can be made in John’s honor to the VFW National Headquarters, vfw.org/donate.