John T. Dietschweiler

Nov. 2, 1959 - Sept. 10, 2022

PELL LAKE - John T. Dietschweiler, 62, of Pell Lake, WI, passed away Saturday September 10, 2022 at his home. John was born on November 2, 1959 in Hinsdale, IL the son of Ramon and Joan (Kenney) Dietschweiler.

On August 17, 1979, in Waukegan, IL he was united in marriage to the love of his life the former Sandra Allred.

John enjoyed bowling, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was deeply involved in helping people in need. He was a fan of all sports. He was, above all, a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

John is survived by Sandra his wife of 43 years; three children: John P. (Julie) Dietschweiler, Amanda (Dietschweiler) Kemp, and Walter L. (Melissa) Dietschweiler; six grandchildren: John, Alaina, Elizabeth, Addison, Joshua and Landon; four brothers; Raymond (Rose) Dietschweiler, James (Jeannine) Dietschweiler, Patrick (Dana) Dietschweiler, Richard (Tanya) Dietschweiler; three sisters: Debrah (Eliseo) Hernandez, Bernadine (Robert) Thomas, Chetttina (Michael) Call; and his step-mother Kathleen Dietschweiler. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services for John will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lifebridge Church, 457 Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, WI 53105. Visitation will be Saturday, at church, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the Dietschweiler family request donations to your local food pantry.

