LAKE GENEVA—John R. “Rob” Fraser III, age 73, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Peggy Fraser (nee Trotta), at his side on December 28, 2022, after months of health issues at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Father Ray Guthrie. Private interment at Springfield Union Cemetery. In honor of Rob, please wear your favorite sports team t-shirt or jersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walworth County Fair, PO Box 286, Elkhorn, WI 53121.

