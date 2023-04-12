July 11, 1949—Dec. 28, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—John R. “Rob” Fraser III, age 73, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife, Peggy Fraser (nee Trotta), at his side on December 28, 2022, after months of health issues at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center in Fort Atkinson, WI.

Rob was born on July 11, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Joyce M. (Whalen) and John R. Fraser II. He grew up in Elm Grove, WI, and his passion was sports.

With an amazing memory for statistics of the games, he diligently followed the former Milwaukee Braves, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers, along with a love for professional wrestling and bowling.

As an employee of the Milwaukee County Stadium, he met Peggy, whose interest in sports rivaled his. They married on May 19, 1990 and moved to Lake Geneva.

Family was the most important part of his life. He loved his parents, John R. Fraser II and his mom, Joyce M. Fraser, who he helped through her senior years. He was a good brother to David Fraser of Milwaukee; sister, Karel Fraser of Greenfield; and Bruce (Lea) Fraser of New Berlin.

After he married, he spent many happy hours with Peggy, his father-in-law, John Trotta, and mother-in-law, Bernadean Trotta, his sisters-in-law: Michelle Nelson and Colette Trotta; brothers-in-law: Bruce Nelson and Hayes Smith, Jr.

Rob’s joy was his nieces and nephews: Sean Nelson (Sarah Klein), Courtney (Pat) Johnson, Ashley (Patrick) Sullivan, Brett (Amanda) Fraser, Dana (Blake) Schott, Angela Nelson (James Ferro), Sabrina Nelson (Doug Turner), and Hannibal (Jamie) Smith. He was thrilled to welcome their children: Brooklyn and Charlotte Johnson, Henry and Scarlett Fraser, Jordan and Ryder Schott, and Zora and Theo Smith into his family.

Rob is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; siblings: David, Karel, and Bruce Fraser; and his sisters-in-law: Michelle Nelson and Colette Trotta. He is also survived by aunts, cousins, and dear friends who shared in many adventures with him throughout the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Joyce Fraser; his in-laws, John and Bernadean Trotta, and his brothers-in-law: Bruce Nelson and Hayes Smith, Jr.

For many years, Rob was a dedicated employee of Richter’s Sentry in Lake Geneva and Sendik’s in Elm Grove. The staff and customers enjoyed his cheerful ways.

Many thanks to the caregivers and staff at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center and the St. Croix Hospice Team.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Father Ray Guthrie. Private interment at Springfield Union Cemetery. In honor of Rob, please wear your favorite sports team t-shirt or jersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walworth County Fair, PO Box 286, Elkhorn, WI 53121.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.