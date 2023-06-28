John Michael Heinz

Feb. 16, 1942 - June 20, 2023

FONTANA - John Michael Heinz, 81, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI, surrounded by his family. John was born in Evanston, IL on February 16, 1942 to Stephen and Anna (Kaiser)Heinz.

John was a loving husband to Barbara (Dorer) and they enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage. John was raised in Park Ridge, IL and grew up in the family Greenhouse business, growers of carnations and mums. He would make early morning trips to Chicago to deliver flowers before heading to school.

John and Barbara lived across the street from one another growing up, and became high school sweethearts. John went to the University of Portland, Oregon and they married after graduation in 1964. John had a successful career in commercial real estate and property development.

Deeply involved in the Park Ridge Community, he served on the Park Ridge Jaycees and Lions Club boards. He devoted decades to the improvement and development of the Park Ridge community. John was a longtime believer in the values of civic engagement.

Throughout his life, he supported numerous philanthropic causes. John also served as a member of the Luxembourg Council in Chicago. John and Barbara lived in Park Ridge and Long Grove, before they retired to their home in Lake Geneva.

Here he enjoyed his time playing golf and boating. John was kind, patient, selfless, with a great sense of humor and was never short of a joke. His soft heart and teddy bear smile will be greatly missed by family and friends.

John was a wonderful father to Christine (John) Alfirevich, and the late Timothy Heinz. He was a doting Papa to his grandchildren: Nicholas Heinz, John Alfirevich, Olivia Alfirevich, and Joseph Alfirevich. John is preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brother, Stephen Heinz.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Fontana, WI.

In lieu other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in John's name to the Open Arms Clinic in Elkhorn, WI.

To sign the online guest register please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting John's family.