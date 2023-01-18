John B. Ketchpaw

Dec. 4, 1954 - Dec. 25, 2022

ANCHORAGE, AK - John B. Ketchpaw, Anchorage, AK, and originally of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the age of 69. He was born in Elkhorn, WI December 4, 1954 to Donald and Anita Ketchpaw.

John graduated from Badger High School in 1972. Locals to Lake Geneva may recall him working at The Paint Spot for many years and he was also a cook at several local restaurants in the area including Glen Nelson's, Fazio's, and Charlie O's. Thus began his lifelong career as a Chef, as he expanded his experience to other locations throughout the country. At one point, he became a partner-owner and operator of a popular establishment in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. John was also a very talented artist and he dabbled in several different art mediums.

John eventually settled in Anchorage, AK where he cooked on offshore oil platforms, as well as inland locations for the oil industry. He provided homemade meals for all the workers while they were away from home.

John or "Johnny" as friends and family called him, knew how to have a good time and had an infectious laugh. For the last several years, he enjoyed cruising in his classic 1979 Rolls Royce for which he had looked near and far to find the one he wanted.

John is survived by his siblings: Donna (Richard) Axmann of UT, Michael Ketchpaw of Lake Geneva, Melissa (Michael) Reuss of Lake Geneva, and Marshal (Susan) Ketchpaw of East Troy; close friend Bernardo Grajales of AK; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Marilyn Ketchpaw, brother-in-law, Donald Marten, sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ketchpaw, and three grea- nephews. He will be missed by those he has left behind.