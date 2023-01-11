Joanne Williams (nee Molitor) passed on November 19, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s for years. Joanne grew up near Medford, WI on the Molitor family farm. She was the oldest of six children and a farm kid through and through, complete with a favorite cow (Patty). She learned how to can produce from the family’s a huge garden, and she remained close to the soil throughout her life.

She was an avid gardener and canner; each fall she produced a bounty of jams, jellies, preserves, and sauces. She taught her canning skills to her children and daughters-in-law, and she was known for her blue-ribbon winning apple pies.

Joanne married Jack Williams of Lake Geneva, WI on December 30, 1953. She was mother to Patricia (Gordon) Mueller, Ralph “Skip” (Penny) Williams and Brad (Julie) Williams; grandmother to: Nila (Sylvain Leblond) Varma, Som (special friend Liz Teubet) Varma, Isiah (special friend Emily Weinberger) Williams.

Joanne was a Girl Scout leader for many years.

Joanne graduated UW Whitewater in 1970 with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. That was no mean feat, with Trish in high school, Skip in middle school, and newborn Brad.

For the next 28 years, she shared a love of social sciences with her students at Lakewood School in Twin Lakes. She was an active member of Wisconsin Education Association Council and Southern Lakes United Educators throughout her career. She eventually returned to UW and earned a Master’s degree in Special Education.

When you couldn’t find her in a classroom, you could often find her canvassing neighborhoods, organizing meetings, and writing newsletters for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. She spent several summers participating in archaeological digs in Arizona, New Mexico, and at Jamestown, VA.

Joanne was an independent, no-nonsense, plain-spoken woman who loved quietly and fought fiercely for what she believed in.

Joanne will go to her final rest next to Jack in a private family service. Joanne’s children will host a public remembrance January 14, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the lower level of the Tuscan Tavern & Grill in Lake Geneva.

The family requests no flowers. For anyone wishing to make memorial donations, the family suggests:

Lakeland Animal Shelter

Donate—Lakeland Animal Shelter

Crow Canyon Archeological Center

Jamestown Rediscovery

