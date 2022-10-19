Joanne Kresen (nee Obiala)

May 25, 1938—Oct. 13, 2022

BLOOMFIELD—Joanne Kresen (nee Obiala), 84, of Bloomfield, WI, passed away on October 13, 2022, at Lakeland Medical Center.

Joanne was born on May 25, 1938, in Chicago, IL to the late Edna (Benoit) and Stanley Obiala. She married William R. Kresen on December 14, 1957, at First Congregation United Church of Christ in Lake Geneva, WI.

She is survived by her children: Pamela (Tom) Jankowski, Penny (Paul) Erickson, and Michele Kresen; grandchildren: Amanda, Jacqueline, Matthew, Jon, Andrew, Justin, Alyssa, and Cody; sister Colette Fizel; 12 great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Sadie.

A private graveside service will be held at Bloomfield Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their hard work and kindness. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.