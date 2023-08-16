March 10, 1935—July 11, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Joan K. Tegen, 88, of the Lake Geneva area passed away at her home on July 11, 2023. Joan was born on March 10, 1935, to the late Frank and Evelyn (Barlow) Fischer in Green Bay, WI.

Joan attended Oshkosh High School and graduated in 1953. On August 11, 1956, in Oshkosh, WI, Joan was united into marriage to Richard John Tegen.

Joan was a busy lady in life. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Accompanist on the piano for Badger High School and Denison.

Joan loved to play golf, watch the PGA tour, sold Avon products, played cards, and loved to go to a casino. Joan’s heart was full of love and devotion to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Joan is survived by four children: Sue Harris, Elizabeth Moore, Linda Register, and Jennifer (Shayne) DeLoughary; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Joan was proceeded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard, on September 21, 2004.

Services for Joan will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI. There will be gathering of friends and family at the Getaway on the south shore of Lake Como.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in Joan’s name to the St. Luke’s Cardiac Care Center.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.