Jill Marie (Murphy) Marcanti

GENOA CITY—Jill Marie (Murphy) Marcanti, age 62, of Genoa City, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. Jill was born in Chicago, IL. She attended St. Patricia Catholic School in Hickory Hills, IL, and later graduated from Naperville Central High School, where she was a member of the Poms Team and performed in school musicals.

After graduating, Jill began working for Frazier-Parrot, a commodity trading firm. After much hard work and dedication, she became a Licensed Broker and established her own firm, The Frazier Associates, Inc. specializing in Agricultural Commodities. In addition to operating The Frazier Associates, Jill worked as the Zoning Administrator for the Town and Village of Bloomfield, WI for over twenty years working zealously to improve and beautify the community she loved.

In 2004, Jill was united in marriage to Anthony Marcanti in Las Vegas, NV. In her free time, she enjoyed the theater, gardening, jewelry-making, all animals and her beloved pets.

All who knew Jill remarked on her generous and giving nature. She reached out to spread joy to others and was a mother figure to many, particularly Beth Bishop and Abby (Bishop) Pause.

Jill is survived by her loving husband, Anthony; father, Norbert J. Murphy; sisters: Judy Murphy (Jim Simerson) and Jayne (Terry) Brennan; nieces and nephews: Erin (Chris) Wenz, Ryan (Joanna) Brennan, and Lauren (Conary) Meyer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores A. Murphy.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, WI, 53121. A memorial visitation will be held at church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon immediately following Mass in the Church Hall.

Memorial donations in Jill’s name may be made to:

Valley Of The Kings Sanctuary and Retreat, W7593 Townhall Road, Sharon, WI 53585-9728—votk.org.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI, is honored to serve Jill’s family. Online guestbook at haaselockwoodfhs.com.