Nov. 11, 1969—June 29, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Jeffrey Michael Zukowski, age 53, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away early Thursday morning, June 29 2023, surrounded by his beloved family.

Born November 11, 1969, in Nuremberg, Germany, he is the son of Donna Roepenack, and the late Robert Zukowski.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Meghan; and his five kids: Madison, Maximillian, Jackson, Taylor, and Mason.

Jeff was not only an incredible family man, businessman, and coach, but an upstanding pillar in our community.

All those whose lives he has touched is welcome to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes.

Gathering of friends and family will be from 3:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on the night of July 12, 2023.

Flowers are more then welcome at the service but if you so choose instead you are more then welcome to make a donation in Jeff’s name to the Lake Geneva YMCA Little League.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

