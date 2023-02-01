Jean Lorraine Zitzler

FONTANA—Jean L. Zitzler, 93, of Fontana, WI passed away with her family by her side on January 22, 2023 at Golden Years in Walworth, WI.

Jean is survived by her three children: Diane (Chuck) Palma of Fontana, William (Julie) Zitzler of Mukwonago, WI and Ed (Ellen) Zitzler of Walworth, WI; eight grandchildren: Kristin (Ryan) Janke, Matthew Palma, Nicole (Nick) Frautschy, Danielle Zitzler, Michael Zitzler, John Zitzler, Sarah Zitzler and Grace Zitzler; step-granddaughters: Nicole (Bryan) Barndt, Mandy (Mital) Patel and Becki (Ryan) Klenz; along with eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and grandchild, Brian Zitzler.