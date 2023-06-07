1924—2023

LAKE GENEVA—Jean F. Meyerhofer, age 99 of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2023 at Golden Years Assisted Living in Walworth. Jean had just celebrated her 99th Birthday a week earlier.

Jean was born on her family farm in Slades Corners, WI, the daughter of Albert and Clara (May) Robers. She attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Grade School in New Munster, WI. After eighth grade, she worked as a live-in housekeeper for a family in Burlington, WI to help support her family.

She married Harold Nicholas Meyerhofer on July 21, 1945 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Jean along with her husband Harold farmed the Meyerhofer family homestead just outside Lake Geneva. They raised Guernsey dairy cattle and were proud to sell their milk to Golden Guernsey Dairy for nearly 50 years.

Jean and Harold were longtime and active members of St. Killian Catholic Church, which had been founded by Harold’s ancestors. Jean and Harold enjoyed bowling in the Friday night couples league at Clare Lanes in Lake Geneva for many years. In fact, Jean first noticed Harold at the Twin Lakes Bowling Alley and told her friend that night that “I’m going to marry that man”. Along with her hard work on the farm, Jean kept the house and raised three children.

Jean is survived by her sons: Roger Meyerhofer and William (Toni) Meyerhofer of Lake Geneva; her daughter, Ann Murphy of Fox Point, WI; and granddaughters: Lindsay and Kelly Meyerhofer.

Jean was a wonderful cook, preparing many holiday meals for her family. In spite of all her farm chores, she maintained the cleanest and tidiest house. And until very recently, she always had time for her huge amazing garden, where she grew vegetables for her family and all the neighbors and beautiful flowers, which she loved. She spent time in the flower garden at Golden Years the night she died.

It is not a coincidence that her son Bill studied horticulture and has an extensive flower garden and shared many beautiful flowers, especially roses, with his Mom.

Although Jean never drove a car, she miraculously managed to keep up with all the local news and especially the gossip about every family member and neighbor. She often brought treats to the neighborhood kids, and they always looked forward to her visits. She always liked to shop for clothes and especially jewelry with her daughter Ann. She delighted in her granddaughters, who lived just around the corner, and always looked forward to their visits, especially when they biked over to her house. They shared many games of cards and Dominoes and no matter how young they were, she had strict rules and never let them cheat. Of course, she always had some special treats for them.

Until two years ago when she fell and broke a hip bone, Jean lived in the farmhouse she moved to when she was 22 after marrying Harold. She shopped, cooked and cleaned for herself and her son, Roger, who always drove her to where she needed to go and helped her with the chores. A devout Catholic, Jean always attended Mass, looked forward to receiving communion, and prayed her rosary several times a day.

Jean is also survived by her grandchildren: Benjamin (Chau) Murphy, Suzanne (Brian Jorgenson) Murphy; her great-grandchildren: Owen and Ula Jorgenson and Abigail Murphy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold on July 5, 1994, her parents, her son-in-law, Thomas Murphy and her siblings: Marion (Myrtle) Robers, Johanna (Gilbert) Mueller, Roman Robers, Paul (Isabel) Robers and Pauline (Anthony) Bartnick. Jean was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed for her caring nature and sense of humor.

Visitation will be held at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes-Lake Geneva, 515 Center Street on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 West Main Street, Lake Geneva on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 9:00-9:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Killian’s Cemetery, Lake Geneva.

In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Francis de Sales Parish School appreciated.

