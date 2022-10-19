Janet Anne Hoagland (nee Klein)

Janet Anne Hoagland (nee Klein), Williams Bay, WI, peacefully passed surrounded by her family on October 6, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held at St. Benedicts Catholic Church on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakhill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.

A loving wife, mother, and friend, Janet will be remembered for her great warmth and sense of humor which brought fun and good times to her family and friends throughout her life. She is survived by her children: Rick (Eileen) Hoagland of Lake Geneva, John (Donna) Hoagland of Orland Park, IL, Thomas (Susan) of West Bend, WI; son-in-law Mark Reichold of Schaumburg, IL, eight grandchildren: Brandon, Colin, Holly, Katie, Sarah, and Luke Hoagland, Jennifer and Eric (Kassandra) Reichold; six great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Culhane, Finley, Jaxon, Lochlan, and Declan.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, William and Roselle Klein; husband, Richard; brother, Thomas; sister, Marie; daughter, Judy Reichold; and grandson, Sean Hoagland.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home is assisting the family, for information call 262-275-2171.