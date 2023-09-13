LAKE GENEVA—Jane E. and Orval A. Volbrecht, passed away days apart after 66 years of marriage. Jane went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 31, 2023 and Orval followed on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Jane was born April 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Walter W. and Hilda N. (Meyer) Steffen. Orval was born February 16, 1931, the son of the late Walter E. and Anges A. (Shepstone) Volbrecht. Jane graduated from Lake Geneva High School with the Class of 1951. Orval graduated from Burlington High School with the Class of 1949. After high school, he served in the United States Marines from 1950 to 1954. They were united in marriage on September 8, 1956, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Slades Corners, WI. Together, they shared a wonderful life and will be deeply missed by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jane and Orval are survived by their five children: Vicki (Jim Prater) Volbrecht, Arthur (Kathy) Volbrecht, Mary (Craig) Twinem, Andrew (Barbara) Volbrecht, and Thomas (Shara Barlow) Volbrecht; eight grandchildren: Adam (Taryn) Volbrecht, Brandon (Elizabeth Guthrie) Volbrecht, Cameron (Angie) Volbrecht, Sarah (Neil) Roeder, Anna Twinem, Emily (Jason) Mardis, Amanda Volbrecht, and Grace Volbrecht; six great-grandchildren: Khalil, Jevan, Lily, Sean, Carter and Daniel and sister-in-law, Donna Volbrecht. They were preceded in death by their parents, baby sister, Joyce Steffen, sister, Joan (Edward) Raduenz, and three brothers, Robert, Wendolyn (June) and Wayne Volbrecht.
A Celebration of Jane and Orval’s Life will be held 3:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39506 60th St. Slades Corners, WI. Visitation will be 2:00PM on Friday until service time at church. Private Inurnment at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Johns’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39506 60th St. Burlington, WI 53105. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes are assisting the Volbrecht Family.