LAKE GENEVA—Jane E. and Orval A. Volbrecht, passed away days apart after 66 years of marriage. Jane went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 31, 2023 and Orval followed on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Jane was born April 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Walter W. and Hilda N. (Meyer) Steffen. Orval was born February 16, 1931, the son of the late Walter E. and Anges A. (Shepstone) Volbrecht. Jane graduated from Lake Geneva High School with the Class of 1951. Orval graduated from Burlington High School with the Class of 1949. After high school, he served in the United States Marines from 1950 to 1954. They were united in marriage on September 8, 1956, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Slades Corners, WI. Together, they shared a wonderful life and will be deeply missed by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.