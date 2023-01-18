James Warren Hill

Oct. 26, 1948—Jan. 7, 2023

CHICAGO, IL—Jim lived in Genoa City, WI most of his childhood. He attended Genoa City Grade School and Badger High School, Lake Geneva, WI.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree at UWM Whitewater and his Master’s of Divinity from a branch of Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

Jim lived most of his adult life in Chicago, IL.

He is survived by his partner, Gerald Fellion; his sisters: Rosalie Castelluccio, Delavan, WI, Kathy Hill, Genoa City, WI, Patricia Fritz, Hartwell, GA, Corinne Fish, Reedsburg, WI, MariAnn Knowlton, Pell Lake, WI, Karen Bettilyon, Williams Bay, WI, Julie Mulligan, Lake Geneva, WI; a sister-in-law, Karla Hill, Lake Geneva, WI; two brothers: Mark, Fairdale, KY and John, Indian Land, SC. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Hill, his father, Warren Bud Hill, his stepmother, Glenda Hill and his brother, David Hill.

Honoring Jim’s request, he will be cremated. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City at a later date.