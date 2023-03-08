July 10. 1943—March 1, 2023

WALWORTH—James R. Frost “Jim”, was born July 10, 1943, in Stevens Point, WI, to Robert James and Marjorie (Church) Frost. He passed away on March 1, 2023.

Jim will be remembered for his talents in photography, passion for fishing, great faith and love for his family.

He started his career with the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, IL, and spent 30 years as a news and lifestyle photographer with the Chicago Sun-Times. Jim was nominated for a Pulitzer for his role on the Mirage investigative journalism project in 1978. In the 80s and 90s, he traveled the world shooting fashion in Milan, Paris and New York, as well as on location in Jamaica, the Bahamas and Mexico. In 2006, The Chicago Headline Club presented Jim with a Lifetime Achievement Award for improving and protecting journalism.

Jim was devout in his faith. He served as a Deacon at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Illinois and an Elder at Elkhorn Church of Christ in Wisconsin. He was a lifelong supporter of the Wisconsin Christian Youth Camp and was recognized for his contributions with a Service Award in 2018.

When he wasn’t behind a camera, Jim was holding a fishing rod, either on Lake Windigo in Hayward, WI, or on Geneva Lake where he retired. He was an avid bread baker and took great joy in celebrating with family over meals.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lynne (Zimmerman) Frost, whom he married on April 15, 1967, in Wisconsin Rapids; his children: Robert (Meriah) Frost and Shelley (Andrew) Groh; grandchildren: James and Emerson Frost and Dorothy and Marguerite Groh; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Rd., at Hwy 50, Lake Geneva. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Agape House or Inspiration Ministries, both in Walworth, WI.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.