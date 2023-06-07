Jan. 18, 1939—May 12, 2023

DELAVAN – James E. Siffermann, age 84, of Lake Geneva, previously Delavan Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. He was born in Chicago on January 18, 1939 to Walter and Mary (Edwards) Siffermann.

Jim was united in marriage to Eileen Breen on October 26, 1963 and was married for just short of 40 years. Eileen passed away on July 26, 2003.

Jim attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL.

He was in the Army Reserves for six years. He served as a past President of the Delavan Lake Yacht Club. He worked in sales his entire life, and started his own International Sales and Marketing Corporation called Master Tech Industries.

He loved his family and friends, football, being on the lake, boating, playing tennis, travelling, good music, parties, holidays, dancing, having a cocktail or two, but most of all, he loved to be social, laugh, joke and have fun with everyone around him.

Jim is survived by his favorite daughter, Lisa (Tim) Weberpal, of Delavan; two sons: Kenton Siffermann, of Mexico and Brian (Cheyenne) Siffermann, of Littleton, CO; three grandchildren: Kaeden, Keileen, and Aiyana; loving companion, Barbara; two brothers-in-law: Paul and Steve; a sister-in-law, Dona; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws: Thomas Breen, Jayne and Robert Wiggins, his wife, Eileen, a niece, Jenna, a sister, Mary, and a brother, Walter.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Ridgestone Village or Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org.