April 26, 1992—April 30, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—James D. Wollman, 31, of the Lake Geneva area passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

James received his Associate Degree in Accounting from Gateway Tech in Elkhorn and was working on a Bachelor Degree at the University of California-San Diego where he made many friends. James took long walks with Rachel when next living in CO.

Returning to Wisconsin, he took care of his grandfather while working as a lifeguard. James was known by his smiles. He loved spending time with family and friends especially his sisters and nephews.

Sports were important to him—golfing, bowling, and basketball were tops. He set a goal to take his nephews to their first professional baseball, basketball, and football games. This he achieved. James also enjoyed attending concerts especially winning the tickets from radio call-ins.

James was a man of Peace befriending everyone who met him.

Services for James will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Rosary will be prayed from 3:30 p.m. till the time of visitation.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in James’s name to St. Francis de Sales School—Angel Fund. A link has been provided the funeral homes website. To sign the online guest registry please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.