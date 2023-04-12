Jan. 2, 1938 – April 9, 2023

DARIEN—Idella H. Cunningham, age 85, of Darien, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Idella was born January 2, 1938 in Evergreen Township, Washburn County, WI to Elmer and Alice (Smith) Knutson.

Idella attended Rocky Ridge Grade School and graduated from Frederic High School in Frederic, WI in 1956.

On May 2, 1959 she married Kenneth “Red” Cunningham at The Little Brown Church in Nashau, IA. She worked at Farmer’s State Bank in Darien, WI as a Bank Teller retiring after 29 years in 1996.

After her retirement, Red and Idella wintered in TX for 17 years as well as took many bus trips where they visited all but three of the U.S. States.

She loved her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

Idella is survived by her husband, Red; daughters: Kathy (Mark) Maass and Cindy Luiting; grandchildren: Chad (Christie) Maass, Summer (Rajan) Chadha, and Afton Maass; great-grandchildren: Taylor Barkes, Andrew Maass, Savannah Chadha, and Addison Chadha; sisters: Elaine (Jim) Gorter, Shirley Brehmer, and Linda (Alan) Marr; sister-in-law, Betty Knutson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry Luiting; brothers: Roger (Anna) Knutson, Wally Knutson, Gene Knutson and half-brother Jim Hilderman; as well as her brother-in-law, Ed Brehmer.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Toynton Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St. from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will follow at Darien Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Darien Fire/EMS, 602 Gerry Way, Darien, WI 53114.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.