Aug. 3, 1989—April 7, 2023

MILWAUKEE—Henry Daniel Temple, age 33, passed away in his sleep on April 7, 2023.

The memorial service will be held at the Ingalls Building Chapel at the George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay, WI 53147 at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Henry was born in Chicago, IL on August 3, 1989. He grew up in Trout Valley, IL, and was always in motion. He and his two older brothers loved playing outside and spent many days at the village pool or running around his family’s bookstore. Young Henry loved to fish, draw cartoons, climb trees and entertain people.

In 5th grade, his family moved to Lake Geneva, WI. Lake Geneva was the center of Henry’s life. He spent his summers boating, fishing, wakeboarding and playing tennis. He spent the winters snowboarding and weightlifting. He was happiest zipping up the lakeshore on his moped. You could see his beaming smile from a block away.

In high school, he joined the Water Safety Patrol where he worked each summer for several years. He started as a lifeguard soon becoming a member of the boat crew. The Patrol was a pivotal vocation in Henry’s life. Keeping people safe and caring for victims became the focus of his career.

He graduated from Badger High School and earned a Registered Nurse certification after attending UW Milwaukee. He was always calm under pressure, and his good instincts, compassion and humor made him an excellent nurse. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked on one of the most crowded COVID floors in North Carolina. His lifelong training in emergency response and his innate courage and strength allowed him to save many lives and compassionately transition patients, families and co-workers through terrible deaths with dignity.

Though Henry’s life was short, it was rich and meaningful. He had an amazing group of close friends who were the fabric of his life. He spent a semester in Rome and traveled through Europe. He also traveled all around the United States and to Asia. He ran the Milwaukee Marathon. He will be remembered for his humor, empathy for others, and a smile that could light up any situation.

He is survived by his two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jordan (Rachel) Temple and Cooper (Erika) Temple; his nephew, Jack; his parents, Elizabeth Jordan and Douglas Temple; and grandmother, Shirley Temple.

Memorials may be made to the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol by donating online or by mailing a check to: 451 Outing Street, PO Box 548, Williams Bay, WI 53191.