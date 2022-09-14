Helmuth Nitsch

Oct. 20, 1939 - Aug. 12, 2022

PHOENIX, AZ - Helmuth Nitsch - End of Hike - August 12, 2022 - at the age of 83 in Phoenix, AZ.

Helmuth is survived by his wife Karen also of Phoenix, AZ; four children: Wolfgang (Kathy) Nitsch, Tanya (Tom) Nolan, Angela (Jason) Christenson and Klaus Nitsch all residing in WI; as well as five step-children: Linda (Stan) Laing, Jacqueline Voss, Jon (Jill) Voss, Valerie Parkes, Terri (Dan) Boylan; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister all of whom lived in Germany.

After his Apprenticeship in the Hotel Strauss, Bavaria, Helmuth's adventures lead him to numerous countries aboard ships where he worked as a steward and waiter leading him to migrate to the United States of America. As a Restaurant Manager he transformed a variety of restaurants into first class establishments, providing the finest of dining pleasures.

Helmuth"s meticulous and intense devotion to perfection also included kayaking, camping, construction, cross country skiing, hiking and ultimately his total love and dedication to our lord and savior as well as the love of family.

Private funeral services were held in Phoenix, AZ shortly after Helmuth's passing and a celebration of life will be held locally in WI with a date and place of ceremony to be announced in the near future.

The family would truly like to thank the Arizona Mayo Valley Hospice Center and their staff for the care and comfort they provided to our father the last days of his life.