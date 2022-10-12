Harold Byron Smith, Jr.

April 7, 1933—Oct. 1, 2022

PALM BEACH, FL—Harold Byron Smith, Jr., 89, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Geneva, WI on October 1, 2022. Harold was born in Chicago, the eldest son of Harold Byron Smith and Pauline Belle Hart. He grew up in Barrington, IL and attended The Choate School in Wallingford, CT. He graduated from Princeton University in 1955 and went on to earn an MBA from Northwestern University in 1957.

Harold devoted his business career to working at Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW), a company founded by his great-grandfather, Byron L. Smith. Over a span of nearly 70 years, he held operational, managerial and executive roles, including becoming President, Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman. As a long-time board member, his stewardship saw ITW grow from a family-run business to a Fortune 500 company.

Harold was a Director of The Northern Trust Company for 36 years, another company founded by Byron L. Smith. In addition, he served for many years as a board member of W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Harold had an active and impactful philanthropic life, helping to guide many organizations. For over 50 years, he served on the Board of Rush University Medical Center where he was instrumental in directing their growth and mission. He also served on the Boards of The Newberry Library, Northwestern University, Adler Planetarium and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Harold was active in politics. He was a member of the Republican National Committee for two decades and served as the Chairman of the Illinois Republican Committee. He was a six-time Delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Following his retirement from work in the public sector in 2010, Harold focused on unity and stewardship for his extended family. He was instrumental in creating a new family enterprise to provide continuity and connection for future generations.

His personal interests included golf, sailing and fly fishing at his beloved Coleman Lake Club. He was a life-long fan of the Chicago Cubs and was delighted with the 2016 World Series win. Harold was patriotic and passionate about American history and was a supporter of Mount Vernon.

Of all his numerous pursuits, Harold was most committed to his family. His favorite moments involved bringing his family together. He loved watching the 4th of July fireworks with his daughters, grandchildren and yellow lab Sealy on the front porch of his Lake Geneva home. He also loved hosting legendary Thanksgiving dinners in Palm Beach with his family.

Harold will be missed by his daughters: Stephanie (Peter) Choo, Carrie (Laurence) Grant, Polly (Bruce) Douglass and Emily (Bill) Reedy; grandchildren: Phillip (Chloe) Grant, Anne Grant, Christopher (Kayla Tsongas) Douglass, Kendall (Chris) Fuller, Carrie Douglass, Will Reedy, Caroline (Nick) Gertonson, Brian Reedy, Julia Reedy and Stephanie Reedy; great-grandchild, George Grant; brothers: David (Vicky) Smith, Stephen (Mary) Smith, Christopher (Jeannie) Smith; and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Denise Grace Smith, and the mother of his daughters, Frederica Smith Pederson.

A service to honor the life of Harold Byron Smith, Jr. will be held at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 647 Dundee Avenue, Barrington, IL on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Harold’s memory to the following organizations: Rush University Medical Center, 1201 West Harrison Street, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607; The Newberry Library, 60 West Walton, Chicago, IL 60610; and Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, Development Department, PO Box 110, Mount Vernon, VA 22121.