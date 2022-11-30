Aug. 1, 1937—Nov. 25, 2022

WILLIAMS BAY—Glenda Joy (Bates) Hill, age 85, of Williams Bay, WI, and formerly of Genoa City, WI, died November 25, 2022.

She was born August 1, 1937, the oldest child of Glenn and Virginia (Fuller) Bates. She graduated from Darien High School in 1954 and attended Whitewater State College for two years.

She worked at the Janesville Gazette and the Parker Pen Company in Janesville before she was married, and when the children left home, at the Lake Geneva Regional News for more than 29 years.

Her first marriage ended in divorce. On Nov. 10, 1967, she married Warren “Bud” Hill, Genoa City, in Janesville, when they merged their families, including 11 children. Bud died Dec. 20, 1990.

She was a stay-at-home mom and kept the books for Bud’s building business.

She volunteered at her church, First United Methodist, Genoa City, and Girl Scouts, where she was a troop leader and trainer of hundreds of leaders throughout Walworth, Rock and Green counties. Her membership, began in 1967, was current at the time of her death. She also worked with Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County, the Genoa City Public Library, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and was a room mother at Brookwood School. She loved sports and was a loyal Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include her children: Rosalie Castellucio, Kathy Hill Esmond, James Hill, Patricia Fritz, Karla Hill, Corinne Fish, MariAnn Knowlton, Karen Krolow Bettlyn, Julie Mulligann, Mark Hill and John Hill; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; as well as several stepchildren and step great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two brothers: Julian and Chuck Bates; two sisters: Laurie Rightmire and Lynnette Buzzell; several nieces and nephews and a few cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a son, David Hill and a brother, Brian Bates

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 AM until time of services. Memorials may be made to Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland, 4801 S. Biltmore Lane, Madison WI. 53718 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI is honored to serve the Hill family.