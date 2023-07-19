Nov. 15, 1938—July 8, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Gerald Lee Bauman “Jet”, 84, passed away Saturday July 8, 2023 at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn, WI. A father, grandfather, husband, brother, son, and Veteran, he was born to Ruth and Carl Bauman in Genoa City, WI November 15, 1938.

Jerry’s childhood years were filled with hunting, fishing, exploring the wilderness and yes, school by mandate. Building things began at an early age, given access to toys, tools or machines of any kind were limited for most people during the depression era. Growing up in a family of 11 did not allow for abundance of anything, except work and laughter. So that is what Jerry embraced, and lots of it.

Known throughout his life as the first one to offer a helping hand or a kind word, Jerry’s generosity with his time and talent preceded him. The neighbor child with a broken bike, or the elderly shut-in with the door that wouldn’t latch . . . it mattered not. Jerry would find and/or fabricate a way to make things work.

High school years were filled with football, cars and mastering a trade. Painting, wall coverings, stain and lacquer were skillsets Jerry honed during these years. The nickname “Jet” set root during these years, evidently because if Jerry was involved in any of these pursuits, it was going to happen at jet speed.

In 1959 and beside his brother Ron, Jerry enlisted to the Army National Guard. His training and service as a Medic underscores a lifelong theme . . . Jerry giving of himself to another in need. Being stationed both in San Antonio, TX and Tacoma, WA gave “Jet” the opportunity to fulfill two interests, Medical training and piloting ridiculously overpowered muscle cars across the country to visit family back in Wisconsin while on leave.

In 1965, after completing his military service, Jerry married Diane Harris. He continued to enjoy building and racing cars, and as always, the painting industry.

Jerry’s work in the painting trade led to his impeccable reputation in and around the Lake Geneva area. After decades of labor for other owners, Jerry and Diane founded and operated Bauman Painting and Decorating in 1982. As a business owner, the hunting and fishing and auto racing phased out. Family and church camping trips, church choir, and membership on the Lake Geneva YMCA Board of Directors now filled his life. New things and people to fix.

Music evolved to be a center piece of Jerry’s mid and late life. Whether chaperoning the kids on cross country band trips or preparing for a new season’s Christmas cantata at church, Jerry was always involved and always giving of his time and talent to make it work.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Diane, Lake Geneva, WI; children: Andrew Bauman, River Falls, WI, Melissa (Tim) Pope, Brillion WI, and Tim (Natalie)Bauman, Lake Geneva, WI; grandchildren: Emily, Jackson, Riley, Evan, Rachel and Zachary; one surviving brother, Homer (Liz) Bauman, Genoa City, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Frank, Ed, Ron and sisters: June, Carleen, Lorraine and Val, including brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A Memorial Service will take place for Jerry at Millard Community Church, N6713 County Road O, Elkhorn, WI on Saturday August 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM officiated by Pastors Chris Nelson and Dave Auker. Visitation will take place before the service beginning at 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will take place after the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made in Jerry’s name to Millard Community Church, or to Vets Roll, 1777 Gardner St., South Beloit, WI 61080. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.