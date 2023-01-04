George Leonard Crisman

May 17, 1946—Sept. 29, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—George L. Crisman, 76, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on September 29, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.

George was born on May 17, 1946 to the late Maurice and Bertha (Schatzman) Crisman in Elkhorn, WI.

George served in the United States Army from 1965 till 1967.

Services for George will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home with Military honors. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. till the time of service.

