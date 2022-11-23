Aug. 27, 1933—Nov. 14, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—George L. Kummer, Jr. died peacefully in Lake Geneva, WI on November 14, 2022 at the age of 89.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 60 years, Beverly A. (Schmaedick) Kummer; his daughter, Donna D. Oatman of Delevan, WI; and sister, Jean Kummer Palmer of Woodstock, GA. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael A. Kummer in April 2020.

George leaves behind two granddaughters; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews.

George was born on August 27, 1933 in Chicago, IL to George L. Kummer and Verna M. Kummer. He graduated from Evanston Township High School (Evanston, IL) in 1951, and from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL) in 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He utilized his engineering expertise throughout his long professional career and also in his personal life; George could fix just about anything!

George married the love of his life, Beverly, in 1962. They raised their two children in Mt. Prospect, IL, spending many long summer days at George’s family home in Williams Bay, WI. He and Beverly spent many of their retirement years in Williams Bay.

George’s true passion was sailing, with his love of the sport beginning as a young boy while summering in Williams Bay. As a near life-long member of the Lake Geneva Yacht Club (LGYC) of Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, WI George served as Commadore from 1975-1977. He remained active in the Lake Geneva sailing community as a member of the Race Committee. George also advocated for the Sailing School within the local community as he was passionate about passing his love of sailing down to the younger generations.

George held a deep faith and attended Calvary Community Church for many years.

Funeral services were held at Calvary Community Church with burial at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Geneva Lake Sailing School, 1250 S. Lake Shore Dr., Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, WI 53125

