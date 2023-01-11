Gary A. Selinko

Gary was born on October 6, 1953 in Cleveland, OH to Zolton and Ethel (Sponholtz). He married Andrea M. Budill on April 16, 1977 in Chicago, IL.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Andrea; children: Jason (Kristen) and Kyle Selinko; granddaughter, Aubrey; sister, Linda (Tom) Dunbar; sister-in-law, Kathy (Fred) Perez; brothers-in-law: Edward (Lois) Budill and Ken (Stacey) Budill. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as siblings: Ronald, Diane and Dennis Selinko.