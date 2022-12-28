Gale Loudenbeck

June 26, 1941—Dec. 4, 2022

LINN—Gale (Davis) Loudenbeck died December 4, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI. Gale was born on June 26, 1941, to Foster and Fedalma (Baker) Davis. She grew up in Walworth, WI and graduated from Big Foot High School in 1959.

Gale and high school classmate Ron Loudenbeck were married on December 14, 1961, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Walworth. In addition to raising two fine sons, and helping on the family dairy farm, Gale was a long-time and valued employee at Waukesha Cherry-Burrell in Delavan, WI.

Anyone who knew Gale knows she was a strong, wise, kind and giving person. As a child Gale loved going to the Davis family cabin up north on Bills Lake. She also had many fond memories of growing up in Walworth and loved talking about its history and telling stories about her daddy.

Gale and Ron took several trips to Texas to visit her parents when they moved away for a while. At home, Gale loved baking chocolate chip cookies and would often have a scented candle burning in the kitchen windowsill along with a birdwatching book to track her many winged visitors.

Gale was a breast cancer survivor who maintained a circle of breast cancer survivor friends who regularly met for retreats to explore new places in Wisconsin and catch up. Gale enjoyed making scrapbooks, photo albums and quilts for her children and grandchildren to make sure their special moments were preserved.

Gale is survived by Ron, her husband of nearly 59 years; and their two sons: Steven (Christine) Loudenbeck and Matthew (Amy) Loudenbeck; grandchildren: Seth (McKenna) Loudenbeck, Hannah Loudenbeck and Ryan Loudenbeck, great-granddaughter, Addilyn Loudenbeck; sister, Donna Peterson; sister-in-law, Judy Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends all survive her. Gale was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Elmer and Glenna Loudenbeck, brother, Tom Davis and brother-in-law, Stewart Peterson. A celebration of Gale’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gale’s honor to the Historical Society of Walworth and Big Foot Prairie.

