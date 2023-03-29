July 6, 1960—March 5, 2023

BURLINGTON—Frederick James Hall was born July 6, 1960 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Frank B. and Joyce A. (Stobber) Hall.

Freds serious medical diagnosis of MAC Disease which he was diagnosed in the earlier months of 2022, showed just how courageous he was. Fred lost his 13 month battle with his wife and children by his side.

Even though the disease caused excruciating pain he never gave up and continued to fight with a smile on his face and stayed strong until Sunday, March 5, 2023 when he lost his battle while at Aurora Burlington Medical Center.

Fred met his wife Ginger in 1979 and married four years later in 1983. Fred and Ginger raised their four children. Fred had few loves in his life which include his family, grandkids, rock-in-roll, skiing in the winter months and soaking up the sun in the warmer months.

Fred is survived by his wife, Ginger L (Brennecka) Hall married on July 16 1983; his children: Brandon (Marie Zabler) Hall, Tasha Hall, Erica (Darryl Picardel) Hall and Eric (Cortney Wetter) Hall; grandchildren: Amber, Cole, Maci, Brooke, Arianna, Javis, Johan, and Iris; sisters; Linda (John) Unger and Karen (Randy) Brightenfield; brother, Frank (Renee) Hall; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Samantha Hall; brother, Michael Hall; and son-in-law, Eric Vanderstappen.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.