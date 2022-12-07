Sept. 12, 1940—Nov. 30, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Frank “Babe” Gauger, 82 of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on the family farm in the Town of Lyons on September 12, 1940, the son of the late Lester and Adeline (Amborn) Gauger.

Frank met the love of his life Mary Jean Nelson and were married for 60 years and had four children. He was the owner of Markee Water Conditioning for over 50 years. He appreciated his wonderful customers throughout the years.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Jean; their four children: Lesly Gauger, Robert Gauger, Peter (Becky) Gauger and Paige (Brian) Beck; seven grandchildren: Kalee (Loic Trembly), Bryce (Kim Wethal), Molly (Dave Wronkowski), Fred, Jeb, Libby and Dalton; two great-granddaughters: Aurelia and Zaelya; his brother, Jack (Marilyn) Gauger; sister-in-law, Doris Gauger; and his nieces and nephew: Greg Gauger, Angie Gauger, Gail Gauger, and Amy Hills. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clarence Gauger and daughter-in-law, Shari Gauger.

Private Family Graveside Service at Hudson Cemetery in Lyons, WI. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Lake Como Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Seeds of Hope, W4818 Potter Rd., Elkhorn, WI 53121, Autism Society of Southeastern WI, Attn: Donations, 3720 N. 12th St., Ste 0, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 and Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration “AFTD”, 2700 Horizon Dr., Ste. 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral and Crematory completed services for the Gauger Family. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.