Dec. 3, 1925—June 10, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Florence R. Lindland, 97 of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva, WI. She was born on December 3, 1925, and raised in Brooklyn, NY by Godly parents who immigrated here from Norway.

At age 16, she met the love of her life, Thorbjorn Lindland. They were married four years later when Tory returned from the war. They raised three daughters, Nancy, Carol and Susan.

Tory and Flo shared 66 years of marriage before his death in 2013. They were devoted partners in life and ministry with The Evangelical Free Church. Their lifetime theme and song was “Jesus Led Us All the Way”.

She was a gifted homemaker, who enjoyed hosting and entertaining many family, friends, and church events. Flo was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Flo is survived by her two daughters: Nancy (Ron) Mahler and Sue (Steve) Sorensen, eight grandchildren: Erin, Kristin, Isaac, Andrew, Alison, Jennifer, Tory, Erik and their spouses; 24 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Rd., Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time Monday at the church. Private Family Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory completed arrangements for the Lindland Family.