LAKE GENEVA—Faith Folman (nee Bung), 90, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022.

Faith graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1950, and married Richard Folman on June 28, 1958. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2009.

She worked as a Lunch Program Admin for Lake Geneva School District.

Faith is survived by her daughters: Janice (Thaddeus) Tomaszewski and Kathy (Wolfgang) Nitsch; grandson, Ben (Breanna); siblings: Ken (Barb), Jim (Linda), Joyce “Peach” (Gary) Graeff; niece, Deborah (Edward) Ryan; great-nephew, Clinton Folman; other relatives, and many friends.

A visitation was held on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, IL 53147. A mass of Christian Burial took place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Aurora VNA Hospice, 116 N Dodge St., Ste. 6, Burlington, WI 53105.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.